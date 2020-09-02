TMC MP shouldn't level such allegations during pandemic: BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Responding to the comments of TMC's Derek O Brien about not having a question hour in the monsoon session of Parliament, Chief Whip BJP in Rajya Sabha, Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday said that he should not have levelled such allegations as a pandemic situation prevails in the country.

Shukla told ANI, "It is a constitutional obligation and that is why the parliament session is happening so that important works are completed. Derek O' Brien should not have levelled such allegations seeing the pandemic situation in the country."

"I think this decision is taken by Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman and not by the government. He (O'Brien) should not speak the language of the TMC in the parliament," Shukla said.

Earlier in the day, the TMC MP alleged that the pandemic is an excuse to murder democracy. "MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour? Pandemic excuse to murder democracy," O'Brien said in a tweet.

"During the 33rd (1961), 93rd (1975), 98th (1976) 99th (1977) sessions there was no question hour as these sessions were summoned for special purposes: Orissa, Proclamation of Emergency, 44th Amdmt, President's Rule TN/Nagaland. The upcoming monsoon session is a regular session," he said in another tweet.

In the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session, according to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

However, zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on September 14 and conclude on October 1.