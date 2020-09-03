STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

34-feet-high horses for ISKCON temple in Kurukshetra to now come from Indonesia, not China

Due to the anti-China sentiment in the country, the temple management has decided not to place the order with a Chinese firm

Published: 03rd September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

A statue at Kurukshetra depicting a scene from the war

A statue at Kurukshetra depicting a scene from the war

By Harpreet Bajwa  
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The four horses which were to come from China for the Krishna-Arjun Mandir which is being constructed by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at a cost of over Rs 100 crore in Kurukshetra will now come from Indonesia. Due to the anti-China sentiment in the country, the temple management has decided not to place the order with a Chinese firm.

Sources said that it was decided to order four horses to be placed at the temple. They are likely to be made of marble with a height of 34 feet and length of 41 metres, costing around Rs 80 lakh per piece. Talks with a Chinese company were almost finalized before the plan was shelved.

Confirming this development, President of ISKCON, Kurukshetra, Sakshi Gopal Das said, "We were on the verge of placing an order with a Chinese company for the four horses but now it has been decided not to place the order due to the anti-China sentiment in the country. Also, the quality of the horses was not up to the mark. Now, we have decided to place the order with a company in Indonesia. Talks are going on and we are almost at the final stage of placing the order."

Das went on to add, "The construction of the temple complex began in 2018 and it will be completed in 2022. It is being built on six acres and the temple itself will be spread over 23,000 square feet with three storeys and height of 165 feet. It will have the world’s biggest Bhagawad Gita, a multimedia centre in which the Mahabharata will be played for devotees, a library which will have all scriptures, Govinda’s restaurant (a chain of ISKCON), 75-room guest house, art gallery, spiritual gift shop, supermarket and cafe. As of now, 60 per cent construction is completed.’’

A couple of other temples are being constructed in the holy city. The Bharat Mata Ka Mandir will be built in Kurukshetra over five acres of land at a spot between Jyotisar and Brahamsarovar. Another temple, Gita Gyan Mandir, which has 18 floors is almost complete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISKCON Kurukshetra Krishna-Arjun Mandir
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp