Amid LAC standoff, forces at Nepal border told to be extra alert: MHA sources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All paramilitary forces securing the borders have been asked to remain extra alert amid tension along the LAC, sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday.

The MHA has called for heightened vigilance on the India-Nepal border and the tri-junction areas in Uttarakhand and Sikkim as there are concerns that China might use its influence with neap to create trouble, sources said.

Officials added that more troops have been deployed at places to strengthen security in some of these areas.

Intelligence agencies have also shared inputs on possible trouble at the border areas with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Sikkim tri-junction area, where territories of India, China and Tibet meet, is considered a crucial area.

This tri-junction is located on the southern side of Doklam, where the Indian Army was engaged in a long, tense stand-off with China’s People’s Liberation Army in 2017.

“The Chinese transgression near Ladakh’s Chushul could be a diversionary tactic, so all forces guarding the borders have been asked to remain extra vigilant,” a senior security official said.

The border patrol teams have also been asked to remain extra alert in Uttarakhand near the Kalapani area.

While the ITBP guards the India-China border, the SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and Bhutan border — to heighten vigilance.