Army JCO killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri, second within 4 days

Subedar Kumar hailed from the Kalichpur Kalota village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and his mortal remains would be taken to his hometown from Rajouri Thursday morning.

By PTI

JAMMU: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed Wednesday in Pakistani firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

This was second such incident in the past four days.

Earlier on August 30, a JCO was killed in Nowshera sector of the district.

Subedar Rajesh Kumar made the supreme sacrifice in the Rajouri sector this morning," a defence spokesman said.

Subedar Kumar hailed from the Kalichpur Kalota village of Hoshiarpur in Punjab and his mortal remains would be taken to his hometown from Rajouri Thursday morning, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the defence sources said Pakistani troops opened fire at forward posts in Keri sector, drawing a retaliation from the Indian Army.

The JCO was critically injured in the Pakistani firing and later succumbed to injuries, the sources said, adding Pakistan also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but exact details were not known yet.

