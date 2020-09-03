Boy, taking selfie, killed after being hit by running train in West Bengal

By PTI

MALDA: A class 9 student was killed after the boy was hit by a running goods train while he was taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Mondal, who was accompanied by a friend, was taking the selfie video on a railway track in Englishbazar area.

When he was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said adding that his friend had a narrow escape, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place.