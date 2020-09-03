STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Published: 03rd September 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bill received the Cabinet nod Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Javadekar did not divulge further details, saying the bill will be debated in Parliament soon.

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long-pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as official languages in J-K.

"It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year (when provisions of Article 370 were repealed)," he said.

He said the Cabinet approval to the bill will end the grievances of discrimination on the basis of language.

It was an anomaly that the three languages -- Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri -- which are spoken by nearly 70 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir were not approved for use in official business, he said.

"The Cabinet decision today will not only bring ease of governance, but also ease of citizen participation in governance in the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the Minister of State for Personnel said.

He said it will remove the feeling of alienation among different communities and address the grievances of discrimination on the basis of language.

National Conference's Jammu Provincial president Devender Singh Rana expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Dogri, but said all regional languages must be duly recognised and respected.

"I am very happy that my mother tongue Dogri is being included as an official language along with English, Urdu, Kashmiri and Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dogri reflects the Dogra culture and heritage and so it should be put at a premium pedestal along with other languages of JK," Rana told PTI.

"All spoken languages in JK including Gojri, Pahari, Sheena, Bhaderwahi, Galhyani, Balti, Bodhi, Punjabi and others must be respected and duly recognised to showcase and preserve the multicultural and multi-linguistic ethos of JK," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "While it is good that regional sentiments have been taken care of, the multiplicity of languages may have its own problems.

"There are other languages spoken by a large population in Jammu and Kashmir like Gojri, Pahari, Punjabi and Sheena and few others," he said, demanding equal respect to all spoken languages in the union territory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Javadekar Jammu and Kashmir official languages
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp