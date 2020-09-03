STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi Police arrest 5, bust gang that cheated over 1,000 people in two years

The kingpin of the gang, Pawan, used to procure data of the credit cards issued by various banks and also got SIM cards and mobile wallets issued by using fake IDs.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of five people, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang whose members allegedly duped more than 1,000 people in last two years by posing as bank executives and seeking their account details.

They said the arrested members have been identified as Pawan Singh (27), Mohd Jahid (22), Kamal Goyal (23) and Bunty Kumar (23) and Radha (25).

Explaining their modus operandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that the kingpin of the gang, Pawan, used to procure data of the credit cards issued by various banks and also got SIM cards and mobile wallets issued by using fake IDs.

Radha and Bunty posed as bank executives and called up potential targets to lure them with cashback offers.

Meanwhile, Kamal and Jahid provided them details of various bank accounts to which the money that they looted was transferred, he said.

The gang operated from an office in Uttam Nagar area and during interrogation, they confessed to have cheated more than 1,000 people in last two years alone, the DCP said.

The officer said a probe was initiated into the matter after they received a complaint on August 18 from Vipin Bhatnagar, a resident of Daryaganj in Central Delhi.

Bhatnagar alleged that he received two-three calls on his mobile phone and the callers told him that they were executives of a reputed bank and one of them also told him his credit card details.

Believing that the callers were genuine, he continued the conversation.

The caller told him that he would get Rs 5,000 as cashback if he provided his IVR and OTP.

After he shared the details, Bhatnagar received messages about transactions from his credit card to MobiKwik for Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,599.

Suspecting that something was wrong, he immediately blocked his credit card and later received two more messages pertaining to failed transactions of Rs 31,000 to MobiKwik and Rs 61,000 to PayTm on his mobile phone.

Based on his complaint, a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Daryaganj police station, the DCP said.

"Our team arrested five members of the gang on the basis of the clues we gathered through technical analysis of Call Detail Records and MobiKwik bank records.

Our team conducted several raids to trace them," he said.

After the cheated amount was transferred to the bank accounts concerned, the money was distributed among the gang members on a percentage basis, the officer said.

The police claimed to have recovered ten mobile phones, an SUV car purchased from the cheated amount and bank transaction data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police conmen gang busted
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp