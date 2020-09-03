Donations for Ayodhya mosque as per Sharia law: Trustee

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust constituted for building Ayodhya mosque, will ensure that the crowdfunding for the shrine is strictly adhered to Sharia law.

According to the sources close to IICF members, the crowdfunding for the mosque and other utilities including hospital, community kitchen, library, Indo-Islamic Cultural Centre, etc would be dealt with separately.

“We will have to be very sensitive and alert as money generated as interest, profit, hoarding of stocks, etc, cannot be utilised to build a mosque,” said a senior trustee seeking anonymity.

With the trust office already in place in Lucknow and two bank accounts opened -- one in ICICI bank and the other in HDFC bank -- to facilitate crowdfunding, the trust is now in the process of creating its portal, which will have the payment gateways for taking donations for the mosque and the public utility construction as part of the mosque project.

The portal would provide separate payment gateways for the mosque in compliance with the norms of Sharia, said the IICF sources.

Last month, the foundation was handed over the land for the proposed mosque at Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil, in Ayodhya district after measurement by the local revenue department officials.

The state government had allotted 5 acres of land, around 20 km from Ram Janmabhoomi premises, to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque following the directives of the Supreme Court which had delivered the order in the vexed issue on November 9, 2019.

On Tuesday, IICF appointed Prof SM Akhtar, founder dean, Faculty of Architecture, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi as consultant architect of IICF, masjid complex project.