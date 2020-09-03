STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Two held for alleged drug trafficking remanded in NCB custody

The accused, Zaid Vilatra (21), was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court which remanded him in NCB's custody for seven days for further probe in the case.

Published: 03rd September 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

The accused, Zaid Vilatra (21), was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in NCB's custody for seven days for further probe in the case.

The NCB is questioning another person, suspected to be a drug trafficker, in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Thursday.

The man whose identity has not been revealed is allegedly linked to Basit Parihar who has been arrested by the federal anti-narcotics agency in this case.

The agency told the court that Vilatra has revealed names of many persons to whom he supplied drugs.

His custodial interrogation was "most essential and crucial" as it maylead to the main player in the drug field, it said.

The NCB further said it is "investigating the drug angle in the case of Rajput's death and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated throughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood".

The investigation in the case is at preliminary stage as the revelation made by the accused is to be verified, and the known as well as unknown accused need to be traced and apprehended, it added.

Later, talking to reporters, Vilatra's lawyer Taraq Sayyed said he has filed an application before the court, claiming his client has not given any voluntary statement to the probe agency and that they (NCB) have taken his statement by force.

ALSO READ | CBI probe: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father reaches DRDO guest house for third day

The NCB on Wednesday said it arrested Vilatra and one Basit Parihar in connection with the drug trafficking case linked to the Rajput death case.

Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", were recovered from Vilatra, officials said.

"Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown.

He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB said.

Vilatra came under the scanner after the NCB arrested two persons -- Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora -- in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them.

Lakhani had "linkages" with Vilatra, the probe agency earlier claimed.

Parihar, a resident of suburban Bandra, is "learnt to have linkages" with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and others, the officials said.

The role of the actress's brother Showik Chakraborty and his purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty is the main accused in the case of Rajput's death that is being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The NCB filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty.

According to the officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the Enforcement Directorate with the NCB and the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zaid Vilatra Narcotics Control Bureau Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp