STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terror links: Kashmiri couple among five charged by NIA

Filing the charge sheet in a Special NIA Court in Delhi, the agency named a Kashmiri couple — Jahanzaib Sami, 36, and Hina Bashir Beigh, 39.

Published: 03rd September 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five alleged operatives of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) who, the agency said, utilised the anti-CAA protests to instigate Muslims against the Indian government.  

The agency also said the accused were planning to carry out “mass-killings in crowded places” to further the activities of ISIS in India.

Filing the charge sheet in a Special NIA Court in Delhi, the agency named a Kashmiri couple — Jahanzaib Sami, 36, and Hina Bashir Beigh, 39.

Three others who were chargesheeted are Hyderabad-based Abdullah Basith and Pune-based Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, 20, and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, 27.

According to NIA, the accused conspired  “to utilise the anti-CAA protests to instigate Muslims against the Indian government by coining seditious slogans and making graffiti at public places and highlighting the same on social and international media”Jahanzaib, Hina Bashir, Abdullah Basith and Sadiya were also provoking some gullible youth to participate in anti-CAA protests actively.

In case these protests failed to provoke the Muslims, they were planning for arsoning of government buildings and public property so that riots could happen and they could exploit the sentiments of Muslims, the agency said.

The couple, along with others, had also conducted reconnaissance at prominent places in Maharashtra, the NIA claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Islamic State Khorasan Province National Investigation Agency anti-CAA protests
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp