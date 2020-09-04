STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another day, another row hits Kangana Ranaut as actor compares Mumbai to Taliban

Earlier, the actress had termed Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir where she is afraid to come back and expressed her distrust in the Mumbai Police.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday got mired in another controversy after she described Mumbai as 'blood-addicted' and compared its law and order with the Taliban.

Earlier, the actress had termed Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir where she is afraid to come back and expressed her distrust in the Mumbai Police.

ALSO READ | Ruling parties in Maharashtra slam Kangana Ranaut, BJP distances itself from her

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that if Kangana had no trust in the Mumbai Police and feel insecure in Mumbai, then she should not come to Mumbai at all. He said that they will not tolerate if anyone defames Mumbai Police and hurts the sentiments of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier remarked that Mumbai belongs to Marathi manoos only. “We have given blood and sweat for Mumbai. We don't believe in threat but actions,” said Raut.

Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that Kangana Ranaut got the name, money and fame because of Mumbai and now she is defaming the city. “Calling Mumbai PoK is an insult to 13 crore people of the state and they will not tolerate such remarks.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's comments on Mumbai, its cops ridiculous: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The BJP IT cells are operating Kangna Ranaut's tweeter handle to defame Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. There is a bigger conspiracy. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which will never forget and forgive her. BJP is plotting all this due to the upcoming Bihar elections,” Thorat alleged.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said Kangana's controversial behaviour tells us two things -- one is she is ungrateful to Mumbai and the second, she could be mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, BJP distanced from Kangana’s statement and its MLA Ram Kadam who had called Kangna 'Jhansi ki Rani'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Police Taliban PoK Sushant suicide case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp