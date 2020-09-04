Another day, another row hits Kangana Ranaut as actor compares Mumbai to Taliban

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday got mired in another controversy after she described Mumbai as 'blood-addicted' and compared its law and order with the Taliban.

Earlier, the actress had termed Mumbai as Pak-occupied Kashmir where she is afraid to come back and expressed her distrust in the Mumbai Police.

ALSO READ | Ruling parties in Maharashtra slam Kangana Ranaut, BJP distances itself from her

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that if Kangana had no trust in the Mumbai Police and feel insecure in Mumbai, then she should not come to Mumbai at all. He said that they will not tolerate if anyone defames Mumbai Police and hurts the sentiments of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier remarked that Mumbai belongs to Marathi manoos only. “We have given blood and sweat for Mumbai. We don't believe in threat but actions,” said Raut.

Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said that Kangana Ranaut got the name, money and fame because of Mumbai and now she is defaming the city. “Calling Mumbai PoK is an insult to 13 crore people of the state and they will not tolerate such remarks.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's comments on Mumbai, its cops ridiculous: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The BJP IT cells are operating Kangna Ranaut's tweeter handle to defame Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. There is a bigger conspiracy. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which will never forget and forgive her. BJP is plotting all this due to the upcoming Bihar elections,” Thorat alleged.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said Kangana's controversial behaviour tells us two things -- one is she is ungrateful to Mumbai and the second, she could be mentally unstable.

Meanwhile, BJP distanced from Kangana’s statement and its MLA Ram Kadam who had called Kangna 'Jhansi ki Rani'.