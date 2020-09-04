STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE opposes in SC plea for postponement of compartment exams for 12th class

Published: 04th September 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBSE Friday opposed in the Supreme Court a plea seeking postponement of compartment exams for 12th class scheduled this month, saying all "necessary" safety measures for students are being taken in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the counsel for the petitioner whether postponement of the examinations will help the students.

"Without examination where do you stand. Is there any other methodology contemplated by CBSE," the bench asked during the hearing conducted through video conferencing.

The counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said the board has increased the number of examination centres for compartment tests from 575 to 1,278.

"We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit and we are taking all precautions," the counsel for CBSE said.

"All necessary measures are being taken. The notification is likely to be issued soon. The examinations are to be held in September," he said.

The court, which asked CBSE to file a short affidavit in response of the plea of Anika Samvedi, has now fixed the case for hearing on September 10.

The plea has challenged the CBSE decision to hold compartment examinations for 12th class on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees.

The apex court asked the counsel for the petitioner to be clear about the relief being sought when he said the students will be considered as failed as the compartment examinations will not be concluded by September end.

The lawyer also said the students will not be able to apply for further studies as admissions in universities will close by the time compartment examinations will be held.

The counsel for CBSE said that on the one hand, petitioner wanted cancellation of examinations and then also raised the issue of admissions in universities.

