STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 30 lakh-mark, over 60,000 for eighth consecutive day

The Health Ministry said that one of the goals of the 'Test-Track-Treat' strategy of the Centre is to reduce COVID mortality and keep the case fatality rate low.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker holds blood samples taken from people during a serological survey at a local health centre for COVID-19 in New Delhi

A health worker holds blood samples taken from people during a serological survey at a local health centre for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's total COVID-19 recoveries crossed the 30 lakh-mark on Friday, taking the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, asserting that the figures show that the number of patients recovering is steadily rising.

One of the goals of the 'Test-Track-Treat' strategy of the Centre is to reduce COVID mortality and keep the case fatality rate low, the ministry said in a statement. There has been sharp attention on sustaining high levels of recoveries and to strengthen the clinical treatment protocols to provide a uniform standardised level of medical care to save lives, it said.

"Not only is India's case fatality rate lower than the global average and progressively declining (current figure is 1.74 per cent), but a very small proportion of active cases, amounting to less than 0.5 per cent, are on ventilator support," the ministry said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES OF COVID-19

It said that data also shows that two per cent cases are in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent of the active cases occupy oxygen supported beds. As a result of these measures, India's total COVID-19 recoveries crossed 30 lakh (30,37,151) on Friday.

The ministry said that with the recovery of 66,659 patients in the last 24 hours, India has continued its trajectory of posting more than 60,000 recoveries for the eighth consecutive day. The recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients is 77.15 per cent demonstrating that the number of patients recovering is steadily rising over the past several months, it said.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active cases, and this difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date. This ensured that the actual caseload of the country (8,31,124 which are under active medical care), has reduced and currently comprises only 21.11 per cent of the total positive cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 39,36,747, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 68,472 with 1,096 people succumbing to it in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Union Health Ministry COVID recoveries
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp