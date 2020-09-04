Make in Bihar app to boost Nitish Kumar's poll campaign in pandemic times

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The ruling JD-U in Bihar will use an extensive digital platform in the Assembly polls, and if party leaders are to be believed, it will be on the lines of what the Trump team did in the US election.

The party on Wednesday launched JDUlive.com app with a capacity to link 10 lakh viewers at a time.

According to state Water Resource Minister Sanjay K Jha, party national president Nitish Kumar will address people through this app on Sept 7, kicking off the campaign for the elections.

The app will connect all the 38 districts within 30 seconds even at slow internet speed. Party sources claimed the app was earlier used by US President Donald Trump for campaigning.

“It is developed with the latest technology by Bihar-born IITians following the ‘Make in Bihar move.’ It will have one, two-way communication facilities through which Nitish Kumar will communicate with the people,” Jha said.

The JD-U has uploaded all speeches of Nitish on the digital platform, and other details of works done by the party with videos and audio inputs.

This app has been made user friendly without any need to enter a password to be linked.

“Around 25 lakh people will be sent the link of this app on their mobile phones. Those who will still not be able to connect could listen to the speech on Facebook pages of JD-U leaders and Nitish Kumar, Twitter and YouTube,” said a JD-U leader.

The JDUlive.com is different from the Namo app which does not have a two-way communication facility.

“The Namo app also doesn’t have a messenger module, while the JDU app has for sending messages to people,” said a JD-U leader.