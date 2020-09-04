STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Odisha man arrested for posting hate messages against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath on social media

The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday.

Published: 04th September 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

bhoomi pujan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L) along with PM Modi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested a 42- year-old man from Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday.

He has been booked under diferent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124A (Sedition), police said.

ALSO READ | 'Kill Narendra Modi': PM’s security enhanced after NIA receives threat email

"The Uttar Pradesh Police had sought the help of the local police here. Our personnel extended necessary cooperation to the team to nab the accused," Superintendent of Police, Cuttack (Sadar), Jugal Kishore Banoth, told PTI.

A case had been registered against the man at Singhabali police station in the northern state.

The UP Police team plans to take the man, who runs a small business in Salipur in Odisha, on transit remand, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp