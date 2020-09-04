PM Modi praises role of police during COVID-19 pandemic in chat with IPS probationers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praising the role played by the police in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the police must take necessary initiatives to prevent youth from getting drawn towards terrorist activities.

The PM was interacting with probationary IPS officers passing out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), via video conference, on the occasion of the Dikshant Parade in the academy.

Interacting with the 131 IPS probationers, Modi said that they should feel proud of being police officers aand must work for national integrity.

Modi also advised the IPS probationers to practise yoga and pranayam regularly which he said will help them in reducing the stress of their hectic work schedule. He also promised the IPS probationers that he will invite them to his residence soon for an interaction.

In the video conference, the Prime Minister also interacted with a few women IPS probationers.

The Dikshant Parade witnessed the passing out of the 71st batch of Regular Recruits (RR). It consisted of 121 probationers from 2018 year and 10 probationers from 2017. Of the 131 probationers, 28 are women.

Of them, 11 probationers, including two women, are allotted to Telangana while five officers are allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

The probationers received training in law, investigation, forensic sciences, public order, information technology, internal security, criminology, ethics, human rights and police leadership at the SVPNPA. They have also been trained in use of weapons, rock climbing, yoga etc.

To have first-hand exposure, the trainee probationers were also assigned a task of bandobust during Ganesh immersion, along with personnel from Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Indore and Greyhounds of Telangana.