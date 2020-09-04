STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajdhani Express reaches Ranchi with lone woman passenger who refused to take bus or taxi

The other 930 passengers on board the train stranded at Daltonganj were ferried to Ranchi by bus but railway officials could not convince the woman to take an alternative mode of transport

Published: 04th September 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger undergoes thermal screening after arriving from New Delhi by Rajdhani Express at Ranchi Railway Station during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown

The Rajdhani Express at Ranchi Railway Station (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, which remained stranded at Daltonganj Station for several hours on Thursday, due to the ongoing agitation of Tana Bhagats at Tori Junction, reached Ranchi early on Friday with a lone woman passenger.

The remaining 930 passengers on board the Rajdhani Express were ferried from Daltonganj Station to Ranchi by bus but railway officials could not convince the woman, Ananya, to take an alternative mode of transport arranged by the district administration.

She was not ready to travel by bus as she had paid money for the train journey. Finally, rail authorities had to bow down before the tenacity of this law student and the train was diverted via Gomoh and Bokaro, covering a distance of 535 kilometres, which is 225 kilometres more than its normal route.

“I was pressurized to travel by bus or taxi, but I was not ready for it as I had already paid for the train journey. Finally, when I informed Indian Railways through Twitter, they sent me to Ranchi by train,” Ananya was quoted as saying.

The daughter of a retired official of the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), she is currently pursuing an LLB degree at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Railway authorities said buses were arranged by the district administration due to the uncertainty over the ongoing agitation of Tana Bhagats at Tori junction.

“Since, it is the responsibility of Indian Railways that every passenger on board reaches his or her destination on time, arrangement of buses was done to ferry them to Ranchi. But due to some reasons, the girl was reluctant to board a bus or taxi arranged by the district administration,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Avnish.

Finally, the train departed from Daltonganj in the evening on the diverted route and reached Ranchi at 1:45 am on Friday morning, late by more than 15 hours, he added.

More than 250 Tana Bhagats, both male and female, are agitating at Tori Junction performing puja, singing bhajans and cooking food on the railway tracks, affecting movement of several goods trains as well as the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rajdhani express Ranchi Tana Bhagats
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp