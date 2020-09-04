STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput case under medical board perusal, report to be submitted to CBI: AIIMS

This came after NCB conducted searches at residences of Showik and Miranda under the NDPS Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time, (Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board told ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued notices to actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and asked them to join the investigation.

This came after NCB conducted searches at residences of Showik and Miranda under the NDPS Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Sushant Singh Rajput AIIMS CBI SSR death SSR medical report
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp