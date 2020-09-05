STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study

The survey found that antibodies persisted in the recovered patient's body for at least 60 days, depending on when the participant was infected or came in touch with infected people.

Published: 05th September 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A sero survey conducted at a leading hospital here over five months has found that the prevalence of antibodies, in a person who has recovered from coronavirus infection, persists for 60-80 days.

The survey found that antibodies persisted in the recovered patient's body for at least 60 days, depending on when the participant was infected or came in touch with infected people.

The participants of the sero survey, jointly done by the Max Hospital and Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will again be tested to assess how long the anti-bodies last in the person who contracted COVID-19, said Shantanu Sengupta, the IGIB scientist who conducted the study.

A total of 780 samples were used for the serological testing which include hospital workers and individuals who visited the hospital during the pandemic.

Our study results confirm that anti SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could remain for more than 60 days in the body.

This is a step forward towards better understanding of the infection recovery and re-infection pattern.

There is a need for larger follow-up studies to further assess how long the antibodies remain stabilised in the body, Sengupta said.

Sujeet Jha of the Institute of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism Max Healthcare, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said, "This study, being a longitudinal study, would help us to understand if asymptomatic or symptomatic seropostive individuals are protected for COVID-19 and if yes, for how long,", said .

In total, 448 staff --- physicians (59), nurses (70), administrative staff (15), front office (12), catering (17), housekeeping (46), security (9), laboratory (45), pharmacy (8), general duty assistant (28), engineering (21), home care (5), research (19), and others (94) from different hospital units participated in the study.

There were 65.8 per cent males and 34.1 per cent females among the hospital staff.

From the general population -- those who visited the hospital -- 332 individuals (77.1 per cent males and 22.9 per cent females) also participated in the study.

We observed an increasing trend of seropositive cases amongst the hospital staff, over a period of four months, from April to July which was expected and is a reflection of the increased spread of the infection in these months.

Among the HCWs (healthcare workers), the seroprevalence increased from April (2.3 per cent) to July (50.6 per cent).

The cumulative seroprevalence observed in the study is 16.5 per cent (74/448).

The prevalence observed in the general population is 23.5 per cent (78/332), the study said.

The sero survey conducted in the city from June 27 to July 10 found that nearly 23 per cent people had antibodies against coronavirus.

Another survey conducted in the city last month saw the number going up to 29 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
antibodies coronavirus
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp