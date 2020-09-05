STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam government lifts weekened lockdown and night curfew

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning will continue.

Published: 05th September 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a press conference in Guwahati Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew though coronavirus-related restrictions will remain in force in the containment zones till September 30, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Friday.

Night curfew and weekend lockdown have been operational across the state and inter-district movements were prohibited since June 28 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted. However, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe", the Chief Secretary said in a tweet.

An order was also issued during the day listing various activities which are allowed outside the containment zones along with the restrictions which will remain in force till further order.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning will continue.

Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for on-line teaching/tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside the containment zones, the order stated.

Students of Class Nine to 12 are allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis and with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers only.

Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols while higher education institutions are allowed to operate only for research and unavoidable laboratory/experimental works.

However,this will be allowed only after the department of higher education issues necessary directives, the order said.

Public transport received the green signal to operate from September seven with strict compliance to social distancing and other COVID protocols, the order stated.

There will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods with no separate passes or permits required.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions will be allowed with the maximum attendance of 100 persons from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face cover and maintenance of all other COVID protocols.

Marriage related gatherings, however, shall be restricted to 50 persons, said the order.

The assembling for performance of the last rites shall be restricted to 20 persons at a time till September 20.

After that date 100 persons shall be allowed on such occsions.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed.

In the containment zones, lockdown shall remain in force till September 30 and it will be demarcated by the District Magistrates with the sole objective of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 by ensuring that there is no movement of people in or out of such zones except for emergency and medical purposes, the order stated.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co- morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of ten are advised to stay at home except for medical emergencies.

Any person violating the guidelines shall be liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, while any person not wearing face cover or spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1000 and prosecuted under relevant sections of the law.

PTI DG Several orders have been issued so far allowing partial unlockdown and relaxations in a phased manner since July 18 in Assam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Schools coronavirus Assam lockdown rules
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp