STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Be large-hearted, don't hijack central schemes: BJP chief JP Nadda tells Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The BJP chief also came down heavily on the Odisha government for not adopting the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which he said would benefit around 2.40 crore poor people of the state.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should be "large-hearted" to give credit to the Centre for its welfare schemes, which were being "hijacked" by the BJD government in the state.

Nadda said he has received reports of the state government inserting its logo on central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Naveen Babu 'chhota dil chod dijiye, bada dil rakhiye' (shun meanness and be large hearted)," he said, urging the ruling BJD to acknowledge welfare programmes of the central government in the state.

The BJP chief also came down heavily on the Odisha government for not adopting the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which he said would benefit around 2.40 crore poor people of the state.

Those people could not avail the Rs 5-lakh medical coverage because of the BJD government's refusal to adopt the scheme, he said.

"It has been two years since the Ayushman Bharat Yojana was introduced, but it has not been implemented in Odisha.

Naveen Babu, please do not become a hurdle for the poor, who face difficulties in getting proper healthcare services," Nadda said, addressing the party's state executive meeting through video conference.

"The state government is there to look after your (Patnaik's) health issues. But, what about the poor and needy who suffer from different deadly diseases like cancer? I appeal to you to adopt the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards the development of Odisha and has sanctioned several projects for the state and its people, the BJP president said.

"I am informed that the state government is taking credit for central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by putting its logo on the housing projects. This is not fair to deny credit to the Centre, which funds such schemes," Nadda said.

He further said there were reports of corruption in the implementation of the PMAY in the state, reiterating that politics should not come in the way of Implementing programmes meant for the poor.

"We have been in politics for decades, but never seen such kind of central funding to states to the tune of thousands of crores.

The states should also give credit to the Centre for that," he said.

Nadda said the people of Odisha have recognised BJP's contributions and that is why it emerged as the state's main opposition party.

"We got 38 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, much higher than 21 per cent votes in the 2014 polls.

"Similarly, the party also bagged 32 per cent votes in the 2019 assembly elections as against 18 per cent five years ago," he said, appealing to BJP workers to ensure that it gets over 50 per cent votes in the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Nadda also asked BJP state president Samir Mohanty to prepare a plan for the ensuing urban polls in the state.

"Days are not far when we will form the government in Odisha.

We take a vow to achieve this," the BJP chief added.

Mohanty mounted a scathing attack on the BJD government, accused Patnaik of not involving Odisha ministers in development activities.

"Unfortunately, our chief minister has been getting the work done only through officials, ignoring ministers.

Democracy is in in danger in the state as the people's representatives are not being involved in the developmental activities," Mohanty said.

He also alleged corruption in implementation of projects sanctioned by the finance commission in the state.

Mohanty claimed that BJP leaders are threatened for raising their voice against injustice.

"Our MLA Jaynarayan Mishra was harassed and police arrested the Baripada MLA yesterday for opposing certain activities of officials," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JP Nadda Naveen Patnaik BJP
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp