Bengal's COVID death toll crosses 3,500-mark; discharge rate rises to 84.8 per cent

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,510 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

After 3,248 patients recovered from the infection, the discharge rate improved to 84.86 per cent from 84.48 per cent on Friday.

The total number of people who have been cured of the infection in the state has reached 1,50,801.

The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701.

The number of positive cases in a day crossed 3,000 after a gap of five days.

The state now has 23,390 active cases.

Kolkata reported 18 of the 58 fresh fatalities, followed by 14 in North 24 Parganas and six each in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur districts, the bulletin said.

The 14 other deaths were registered in several other districts.

Of these 58 deaths, 50 were due comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new infections at 559 while Kolkata recorded 548 fresh cases.

In the past 24 hours, 45,781 samples were tested for COVID-19, while 21,12,185 such tests were conducted till date in West Bengal, the bulletin said.