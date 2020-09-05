Bihar polls: RJD launches website, toll-free number for unemployed youths

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Have you ever heard of a political party inviting resumes from the unemployed to help them get jobs?

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) perhaps became the first such party as it launched a website -- www.berozgarihatao.co.in with a toll-free number (93334302020).

The party called upon the unemployed youths of the state to register by making a missed call on the toll-free number or uploading their biodata on the website.

"Bihar has over 4.50 lakh vacancies in various departments including police and others. But the state government, led by Nitish Kumar, is playing politics instead of fulfilling the vacancies", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed, adding that the RJD will prepare data on unemployed youths and make arrangements for their employments.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan for job creation in consultation with the experts to ensure that every qualified person can be given a job according to his or her skills", he claimed, adding that unemployment in Bihar has become the biggest problem.

Making an announcement in poll-bound Bihar, Yadav said that the RJD led government will clear all backlogs of vacancies in a mega drive and regularise all recruitments examinations.

"The most important thing our government will do is that all vacancies will be filled with permanent appointments through proper advertisement and transparent way", he said.

Yadav had earlier taken out the 'Unemployment Hatao Yatra' from Patna in February this year that had drawn a huge crowd of youths.

Lashing out at the state government, he said the state staff selection commission and public service commission take a minimum of 5 to 6 years to complete a recruitment process.

"There is widespread corruption and to date, no recruitment examination has been regularised", he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand asked Tejashawi Yadav to furnish details of employment generated during the 15 years of his parents' rules in the state.