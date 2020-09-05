STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls: RJD launches website, toll-free number for unemployed youths

The state government, led by Nitish Kumar, is playing politics instead of fulfilling the vacancies in government departments, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Published: 05th September 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing reporters on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Have you ever heard of a political party inviting resumes from the unemployed to help them get jobs?

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) perhaps became the first such party as it launched a website -- www.berozgarihatao.co.in with a toll-free number (93334302020).

The party called upon the unemployed youths of the state to register by making a missed call on the toll-free number or uploading their biodata on the website.

ALSO READ | Make in Bihar app to boost Nitish Kumar's poll campaign in pandemic times

"Bihar has over 4.50 lakh vacancies in various departments including police and others. But the state government, led by Nitish Kumar, is playing politics instead of fulfilling the vacancies", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed, adding that the RJD will prepare data on unemployed youths and make arrangements for their employments.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan for job creation in consultation with the experts to ensure that every qualified person can be given a job according to his or her skills", he claimed, adding that unemployment in Bihar has become the biggest problem.

Making an announcement in poll-bound Bihar, Yadav said that the RJD led government will clear all backlogs of vacancies in a mega drive and regularise all recruitments examinations.

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: Manjhi warns Paswan against cutting JDU votes

"The most important thing our government will do is that all vacancies will be filled with permanent appointments through proper advertisement and transparent way", he said.

Yadav had earlier taken out the 'Unemployment Hatao Yatra' from Patna in February this year that had drawn a huge crowd of youths.

Lashing out at the state government, he said the state staff selection commission and public service commission take a minimum of 5 to 6 years to complete a recruitment process.

"There is widespread corruption and to date, no recruitment examination has been regularised", he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand asked Tejashawi Yadav to furnish details of employment generated during the 15 years of his parents' rules in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar polls Bihar assembly elections RJD JD-U unemployment
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp