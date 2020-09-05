COVID-19 test report must for all MPs ahead of Parliament monsoon session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All MPs have been directed to get themselves tested for the coronavirus 72 hours before the monsoon session beginning from September 14. According to the guidelines issued by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariat, if the tests are not done, it will be conducted at the reception and MPs will have to wait till the results are out.

“In case the member is found negative, he or she can attend the Session forthwith. If the test turns out to be negative, but the member has symptoms, he will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and go for home isolation until the results are out,” it said. The MPs have also been advised to get their family members, personal staff and maids tested for the disease. It added the face must be covered all the time, and it must be ensured that the face mask is safely disposed of, and they would be encouraged to wear disposable face covers.

30-minute Zero Hour

With no Question Hour planned during the monsoon session, a 30-minute Zero Hour will be taken up by the Lower House, even as the secretariat is still working out the sitting arrangements of the MPs. While ministers and party leaders are likely to sit in the LS chamber, several members will have to adjust in the galleries.

All eyes will be on former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who may not get the top priority sitting slots, sources said. Gandhi in the previous sessions used to sit in the second row of the Opposition benches.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress working president Sonia Gandhi, parliamentary veterans Mulayam Singh Yadav, HD Deve Gowda, T R Baalu, Farooq Abdullah among others are likely to be adjusted in the Lok Sabha chamber, sources said.