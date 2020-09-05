STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh temples reopen from September 1; no need to register for entry to state from September 15

Temple

For representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Temples in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from September 10 and there will be no need for online registration to enter the state from September 15, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said here on Friday.

The minister told reporters that the decision was taken by the state cabinet and the religious places will be reopened as per standard operating procedure (SOP) being prepared by the Language, Art And Culture Department.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the requirements of a coronavirus negative report and a prior booking for at least two days will continue or not.

Religious places in the state were closed to people in March to check the spread of coronavirus.

Lakhs of devotees from parts of the world, especially neighbouring Punjab, visit temples in the hill state every year.

Apart from other famous shrines, five out of 51 Shakti Peethas are located in Himachal Pradesh, popularly known as Dev Bhoomi.

The five Shakti Peethas in the state are located in Chintpurni of Una district; Jwalamukhi, Vajreshwari and Chamunda Devi in Kangra and Naina Devi in Bilaspur.

A huge number of devotees pay their obeisance at the Chintpurni temple located near Punjab's Hoshiarpur district during fairs held thrice a year in the month of Chait (March-April), Sawan (July-August) and Asanj (September-October).

