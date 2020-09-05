STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hoping that Suresh Raina's family will get justice soon: MP Sunny Deol

Deol met Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana here and discussed the law and order situation.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament of Gurdaspur Sunny Deol (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Saturday hoped that the family of former India cricketer Suresh Raina would get justice in a case of the brutal attack on them allegedly by robbers last month.

Deol met Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana here and discussed the law and order situation.

The Gurdaspur MP also enquired about the attack on the relatives of Raina here.

A positive discussion was held with Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana regarding the safety of Pathankot district which is under my Lok Sabha constituency. Got detailed information about the issue of Pathankot's law and order and also the attack on the family of the world's famous player Suresh Raina. Hoping that the family will get justice as soon as possible, the MP tweeted while condoling the death of two persons in the incident.

According to police, some robbers attacked Raina's relatives at their house with an intention of loot at Pathankot's Tharyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20.

While Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, died on the spot, his 32-year-old cousin Kaushal succumbed to injuries on August 31 at a private hospital here.

Raina had described the attack on his relatives as beyond horrible and sought from the Punjab police to look into the incident.

Thereafter, the Punjab police announced to form a four-member special investigation team to investigate the incident.

Deol had on Friday visited his constituency and held discussions with senior officials over the coronavirus pandemic situation and other issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunny Deol Suresh Raina
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp