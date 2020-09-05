STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeks PM Modi’s intervention to resolve GST deadlock

According to Soren, Jharkhand being a manufacturing and heavy industries based state receives less compensation and is thus bound to suffer losses in GST regime.

Published: 05th September 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sought his intervention for the release of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due to the states.

According to Soren, Jharkhand being a manufacturing and heavy industries based state receives less compensation and is thus bound to suffer losses in GST regime.

“Today I have written to Hon'ble @PMOIndia to convey our deep concerns with regard to hurdles in the payment of GST compensation by Central Govt to the States & have requested the PM to intervene & advise the @FinMinIndia to uphold the spirit of Cooperative Federalism in practice,” CM Soren tweeted.

The Chief Minister in his letter, further added that Jharkhand contributes a sum of nearly Rs 5000 crore from the mineral sector alone, and gets merely Rs 150 core in return as monthly compensation.

“And now we are being asked to borrow at the time when the state is hard-pressed to pay salaries to government servants. Poor people of this state would like to know what wrong they committed to earn this additional burden of borrowings,” Soren wrote.

The obvious question that is being asked by all is why the Government of India could not borrow and compensate states to fulfill its constitutional commitments, he added.

According to Soren, Jharkhand has witnessed a loss of Rs 2,500 crore in the current fiscal year, but no compensation has been released so far by the Centre.

He also further alleged in his letter that reluctance and inability of the central government to provide states with their full dues is a betrayal of the commitment it made in the Parliament council of meetings held so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand GST dues Hemant Soren PM Modi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp