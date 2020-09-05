STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh border tension: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meet with Chinese counterpart concludes in Moscow

India has earlier urged China to sincerely engage with it to restore peace and tranquillity in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation.

Published: 05th September 2020 07:38 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holding talks with China's defence minister Wei Fenge in Moscow. (Photo | Defence Ministry Twitter)

By ANI

MOSCOW: The meeting between Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe has concluded, informed the Union Defence Minister's office.

"The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes," tweeted the Union Defence Minister's office.

Speaking at the weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the way ahead is negotiations both through diplomatic and military channels.

The situation with China has been tense and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, Army Chief General MM Naravane, in an exclusive interview to ANI, said earlier today, who visited Ladakh to review the situation.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo. Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of SCO.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. 

