Lucknow diary

To broaden its outreach ahead of 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched its YouTube channel ‘Bicycle TV’.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:10 AM

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Now, SP comes up with ‘Bicycle TV’
To broaden its outreach ahead of 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched its YouTube channel ‘Bicycle TV’. It is part of party’s aggressive digital reach strategy to reach out to the people for the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections, says Naved Siddiqui, party spokesperson. ‘Bicycle’ is also the symbol of the party. The soft launch of the Bicycle TV was held on August 15, with Independence Day message by party president Akhilesh Yadav. Short documentaries over previous government’s developmental projects have also been uploaded on the channel.

Sarus ‘atlas’ for conservation of state bird
To conserve Uttar Pradesh’s state bird Sarus, the forest department is set to prepare an ‘atlas’ of the bird. The work on atlas will begin after the census is done. The first phase of census was conducted on September 2 during which most sarus cranes were spotted close to their nests incubating eggs. It was carried out in all districts to compile a GPS data of nesting, breeding and feeding sites of the cranes. The second and third phase will be conducted on December 16, June 16 next year respectively. The forest department, in association with the Institute of Wildlife Sciences, Lucknow University, is engaged in the exercise. Sarus Protection Society has also been roped in the wildlife project.

Cop’s song during isolation goes viral
Battling the feeling of disappointment while undergoing treatment for the Covid-19 disease in hospital, Ghazipur SP Dr Om Prakash Singh rendered a song in the isolation ward and recorded the same. To his surprise, it went viral on social media.  He recorded the song ‘Humse ka bhul hui, jo yeh saja hamka mili’ and uploaded the same on the social media, he recalled. A diabetic with high blood pressure, Singh said he tested positive for coronavirus on July 23. He was initially admitted to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital on July 24 and later brought to Lucknow.

ID for pets mandatory in Lucknow
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has made the registration of pet dogs mandatory and set September 30 as deadline. Those who don’t will have  their pets taken away. Registration and Penalty will ensure their release. The civic body has already started a drive in this regard. The LMC took away 15 unregistered pet dogs in last couple of days. The registration fee depends on the type of the breed. The annual registration fee for big dogs like Doberman or Labrador is Rs 500. For smaller breed like Spitz, the fee is Rs 300 while for local breed, the amount is Rs 200 per annum.

Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress

