STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government sets rates for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

It was also decided that patients being treated at private COVID-19 designated hospitals, which are authorised and in contract with the government, can voluntarily pay their bills.

Published: 05th September 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients could charge only 40 per cent more than rates prevalent in the time before the outbreak.

It was also decided that patients being treated at private COVID-19 designated hospitals, which are authorised and in contract with the government, can voluntarily pay their bills.

Such hospitals are currently treating patients free of cost.

After a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review the coronavirus situation, Minister for Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang informed that there was some confusion about bills being raised by private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

"It was decided in the meeting that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients can charge bills on the basis of rates fixed before February this year. They can charge maximum 40 per cent more than the pre-February rates. Say, they were charging Rs 100 in February, then they can charge Rs 140 now," he said.

It was decided that patients can voluntarily pay bills, fully or partially, at designated hospitals which are treating free of cost at the moment.

A target has been set that 3600 oxygen beds and 564 ICU beds would be added for coronavirus treatment till October 31, which will increases such beds to 11,710 and 2,488 respectively, he said.

Sarang said upto 40 per cent of patients, especially those who are asymptomatic, have been kept in home isolation.

The minister further said command control centres, with ambulance and doctor round the clock, were being set up in every district to monitor the health of those in home isolation.

It was also decided that samples of COVID-19 tests will not be collected from homes now on, and people will have to visit fever clinics for such tests, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp