MVA leaders condemn Kangana for remark comparing Mumbai to PoK

Published: 05th September 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The ruling parties in Maharashtra launched a no-holds-barred verbal attack on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her statements on Mumbai  and its police. From Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat to state home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies on Friday slammed Kangana for her remarks while protests erupted in Mumbai and other cities against the actor in Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Ranaut had asked “why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)?” and tagged a report where Raut had said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police. Deshmukh said if Kangana had no trust on the Mumbai Police and felt insecure in Mumbai, then she should not come to Mumbai. 

Similarly, Raut said that Mumbai belongs to Marathi manoos only. “We have given blood and sweat for Mumbai. If anyone has any doubt, they should show their true colour. We did not believe in threat but actions,” said Raut.

Thorat, on his part, wondered why Kangana was defaming Mumbai which gave her name, money and fame. “The BJP’s IT cells are operating Kangana’s Twitter account to defame Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. There is a bigger conspiracy. ...  All these are being done by the BJP for the Bihar election,” he alleged.

Comments

