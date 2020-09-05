Parents of acutely malnourished children to get cows in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to reduce malnutrition among children by 1% in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to district magistrates to provide cows to parents of acutely malnourished children.

While reviewing the ‘National Nutrition Month-2020’ in the state, the CM asked at least nine departments including Panchayati Raj, education, health, women and child development, agriculture, rural development, food and civil supply, Ayush, and horticulture to converge to mitigate the problem of malnutrition in the state.

Giving the mantra of ‘Uttam Poshan, Uttar Pradesh Roshan’ (Best nutrition, bright Uttar Pradesh), the CM exhorted the officials to try to ensure participation of citizenry to make the state free from malnutrition.

The officials were also asked to identify SAM (severe acute malnutrition) and MAM (moderate acute malnutrition) children in the state. “The best performing district on malnutrition eradication will be awarded,” he announced.

The CM gave a call to eradicate malnutrition among the children and take special care of the health of mothers. Yogi said it would require the participation of every citizen to make a healthy Uttar Pradesh. He asked them to make concerted efforts to make UP the best in the country on the nutrition index. He reminded them how pro-active endeavours helped control the menace of encephalitis in Gorakhpur and the surrounding areas.

The CM interacted with some parents of malnourished children. He asked the officials to give Rs 900 per month to those who will be given a cow so that they could bear its rearing expenses. While interacting with the parents through video conferencing, CM Yogi explained to them the benefits of keeping and rearing a cow. A number of parents came forward to avail the CM’s offer.

Moreover, CM Yogi also laid stress on the development of ‘nutri-gardens’ with nutrition-rich fruits, vegetables, and medicinal plants across the state to help in the eradication of malnutrition among children.

India observes September as National Nutrition Month every year. Elaborating on the concept, Yogi said nutri-gardens should come upon land at government schools, residential schools, Anganwadi centres, and gram panchayats. Apart from such community sites, every household should be encouraged to raise these gardens, he said.

He asked the officials concerned to make people aware of the rich heritage of Ayurveda and help them followed it in its spirit. He said that people should be sensitized about the qualities of mint, turmeric, bel (wood apple), amla (Indian gooseberry), neem, and tulsi.

The CM said he would review the performance on this front again after two months and the chief secretary would do so after a month. Besides, there will be a weekly review at the district-level.