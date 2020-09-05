STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quota for Vaishno Devi pilgrims from outside J&K raised to 500 daily: Official

The shrine atop the Trikuta hills was reopened on August 16 after a gap of nearly five months due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 05th September 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Vaishno Devi Temple

Vaishno Devi Temple (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Nearly three weeks after the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was reopened for pilgrimage, the shrine board has increased the quota for pilgrims from outside the Union Territory to 500 daily, officials said on Saturday.

The shrine atop the Trikuta hills was reopened on August 16 after a gap of nearly five months due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

A cap of 2,000 pilgrims daily, including 100 from outside Jammu and Kashmir, was imposed initially.

"The pilgrimage to the cave shrine is proceeding smoothly and picking up pace with each passing day.

Keeping this in view, the quota of pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir has been enhanced to 500 per day, out of a ceiling of 2,000 daily, till further orders," said Ramesh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

He said the accommodations provided by the shrine board at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Katra and Jammu have also been opened for the pilgrims, by following all prescribed standard operating procedures (SoPs) because of the pandemic.

All other supplementary facilities for the comfort of pilgrims, such as battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services, are also operating smoothly by strictly following the social distancing norms and other precautionary measures, Kumar said.

"Besides the food stalls in the shrine area en route to Bhawan, free community kitchen at Tarakote Marg and 'prasad Kendra' at Sanjichhat have also been operationalised by the board for the pilgrims," he said.

He said online booking for 'Shradha Suman Vishesh Pooja' has also commenced.

The pilgrims are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage after registration through online mode only.

This has been done to avoid assembly of people at the registration counters, officials said.

According to them, it is also mandatory for the pilgrims to wear face masks and to undergo thermal scanning at the entry points.

Children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and those above 60 years have been advised to avoid undertaking the pilgrimage for their safety from contracting the coronavirus infection, the officials said.

They said COVID-19 test reports of pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir and those from 'Red Zone' districts of the Union Territory are being checked at the helipad and the 'yatra' entry points of Darshani Deodi, Banganga and Katra.

Only those with negative reports are allowed to move beyond the entry points, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaishno Devi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp