Two complaints seek FIR against Kangana Ranaut over PoK - Mumbai comparison comment

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two separate complaints have been filed with the police here against actor Kangana Ranaut over her remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

While one of the complaints was submitted by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, at Andheri police station on Friday, another was submitted at Azad Maidan police station by a city Congress functionary.

Both applications sought registration of an FIR against the actor for `defaming' the Mumbai police and `spreading enmity between two groups' under the relevant IPC sections.

However, no FIR has been registered yet as police officials said they were examining the applications.