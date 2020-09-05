STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP jumps 10 places to become second in 'ease of doing business' ranking

The state has left several leading states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra behind in the ranking.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with district officials on COVID-19 arrangements through video conferencing, in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major achievement, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a jump of 10 positions to rank at number 2 in ease of doing business annual ranking.

The State Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019- Ease of doing business annual ranking was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh has made a jumped from 12th position in BRAP- 2017-18 to 2nd position in BRAP-2019 taking a remarkable leap of 10 positions. The state has left several leading states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra behind in the ranking.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh once again tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states, UTs

Under BRAP-2019, UP implemented 186 reforms suggested by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This year’s exercise was completely based on ‘User feedback,’ therefore, attaining the 2nd rank across the country indicates that entrepreneurs were receiving benefits of the reforms implemented by the state government.

The industrial reforms implemented by the Yogi government were spread across several platforms including labour regulation, online single window, access to information & transparency, land administration, construction permit, settlement of commercial disputes, and inspection enablers.

According to a senior official in the department of Industry and in infrastructure, over 20 departments including Invest UP (Udyog Bandhu), Labour, Pollution Control Board, Commercial Tax, Power, Stamp & registration, Excise, Food safety & drug, and others had converged to implement the reforms.

Expressing satisfaction over achievement, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said that transparency and best practices to business-to-government (B2G) interactive procedures through the use of technology charted this course to success. “Our government has successfully improved the ease of doing business by introducing various IT-driven modules. Nivesh Mitra being one among those tools,” said Mahana.

ALSO READ | Eyebrows raised over India's ease of doing business ranking by World Bank

According to the state government sources, in a period of two years, Nivesh Mitra received around 2,29,936 applications seeking No-objection Certificates (NoCs). The portal disposed of around 94% of them to grant NOC/licences to entrepreneurs. Nivesh Mitra Portal has received total of 18,120 grievances from entrepreneurs till now, of which 17,752 have been successfully resolved at an outstanding resolution rate of 98%.

Backing the minister’s claim, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC), Alok Tandon said that the achievement in EODB is testimony to the fact that Nivesh Mitra portal was efficiently bridging the gap between the industrial demands and expectations with government machinery.

Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Alok Kumar said: “Initiatives like monthly ranking of all 75 districts on EoDB parameters shall further pave a path in achieving many more such feats for UP towards creating conducive business environment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Business Reform Action Plan ease of doing business BRAP
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp