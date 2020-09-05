WATCH | Indian, Russian Navies hold maritime drill in Bay of Bengal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian and Russian navies on Friday began a two-day mega military exercise in the Bay of Bengal to further consolidate their interoperability in dealing with various security challenges, officials said.

A wide-range of activities across the spectrum of maritime operations like surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and replenishment at sea will be part of the 11th edition of the biennial exercise Indra Navy, they said.

The two countries undertook the exercise at a time when India is engaged in a bitter border row with China in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Navy has significantly expanded its deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, deploying a plethora of warships and submarines following the border row to send across a message to Beijing. The maritime space around the Malacca Strait is very critical for China’’s supply chain through sea routes.

“The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between the two navies. It epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies” Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said the exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity of operations, and level of participation.The Indian Navy is represented by guided missile destroyer Ranvijay, indigenous frigate Sahyadri and fleet tanker Shakti, along with their integral helicopters.