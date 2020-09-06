54 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Banda

By PTI

BANDA: Fifty-four inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

Banda's Chief Medical Officer Dr ND Sharma said so far, 500 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the jail.

"In Banda district jail, 54 inmates were found COVID-19 positive. This was confirmed in the test report on Saturday," he said.

On Saturday, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district.

There are 436 active COVID-19 cases in Banda, and so far, 10 people have succumbed to the disease in the district, the officials added.