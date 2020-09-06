STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: Ajmal not in race for CM post, says AIUDF

Ajmal, also a perfume baron, has been leading the AIUDF as its president ever since its formation in 2005.

Published: 06th September 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As Congress and minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam inch closer to stitch an alliance ahead of Assembly elections due early next year, the latter has made it clear that its president and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal was not in the race for the chief minister’s post.

“The AIUDF has decided that it will neither project nor bargain for the CM’s chair for Badruddin Ajmal. In fact, Ajmal will never become the Assam CM,” AIUDF general secretary and MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Choudhury told journalists.

READ| AASU-AJYCP's party plans to contest 80-100 seats in Assam polls

“We had to say this as ahead of every election, our opponents use Ajmal’s name as a bogey to polarize voters on religious lines. They tell people that if they vote for the AIUDF, he will become the CM,” Choudhury said.

He said the rivals adopted a similar strategy now after it dawned on them that the Congress-AIUDF combine stood a good chance of doing well in the polls. The AIUDF views Congress as its big brother. So, it is obvious that someone from the Congress will be the CM candidate, Choudhury said.

Ajmal, also a perfume baron, has been leading the AIUDF as its president ever since its formation in 2005. Many in Assam view the AIUDF as a party that was floated solely to protect the interests of “Bangladeshis”. Ajmal is seen as their messiah.

The Congress-AIUDF tie-up is more or less final except for the formal announcement. However, the bonhomie has not gone down well. There have been voices of dissent from a section of Congress leaders. They felt the alliance will harm the Congress in Upper Assam where a strong sentiment of Assamese nationalism works. This is the reason why Congress never had an alliance with the AIUDF in the past.

As the Ajmal factor could harm the Congress’ poll prospects in the majority Hindu belt, the grand old party has already made it clear that the AIUDF chief would not be in the race for CM post if the coalition ends up forming the next government.

The BJP, together with allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, had ended the 15-year Congress rule in 2016. After winning in Assam, the BJP went on to capture power in Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam elections Badruddin Ajmal
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp