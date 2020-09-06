STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bangaldeshi smuggler killed along India-Bangladesh border: BSF

The man was killed by a BSF party near the Gopalpur post of the border force in Malda district of the state on Saturday evening.

Published: 06th September 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead after Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired from a pump action gun to thwart a smuggling bid along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, the force said Sunday.

A BSF jawan also suffered minor injury on his ear after he was attacked by a smuggler with a 'dah' (a cleaver like chopper), it said.

"A suspected Bangladeshi smuggler has been killed in the Indian territory while he was trying to smuggle Phensedyl," the force said in a statement.

The incident took place around 10 PM Saturday when the troops of the 24th battalion were scanning the area near Gopalnagar post in Malda district for a cross-border smuggling attempt.

The BSF said a group of 10-12 Bangladeshi and Indian smugglers were noticed moving close to the border fence on either side and as soon as the troops challenged them, those on the Indian side fled after throwing a cache of Phensedyl bottles "on the fence".

The consignment got "entangled" in the fence and some Bangaldeshi men rushed to collect it, it said.

While some Bangaldeshi men started running away noticing BSF presence, one of them attacked a jawan, the force said.

"The BSF jawan while exercising the right of self-defence fired one round of non-lethal weapon called pump action gun to disperse the Bangladeshi smugglers.

" "If he would not have fired, the jawan may have been killed by the group of Bangladeshi smugglers," the BSF's south Bengal frontier said.

At least 75 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and a 'dah' have been recovered along with the body, it said.

The body has been handed over to the local police.

Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup and abused as an intoxicant in the neighbouring country that follows liquor prohibition.

It is abused by youngsters and is "consumed in large quantity against the recommended small dose to get a kick", according to a recent BSF report.

The force said it is carrying out a 'zero trafficking' campaign along this front in West Bengal and it is "determined and committed" to this task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladeshi smuggler BSF India- Bangladesh international border
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp