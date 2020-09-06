Bihar madrasas to bring English, Hindi, Maths and Science in syllabus

By Express News Service

PATNA: The students of Madrasas in Bihar will learn English, Hindi, Maths and Science along with the traditional course in Islamic studies and Arabic from this academic session that started in April, a top official of the state Madrasa Education Board said on Saturday.

He said that the board has added "modern and mainstream" syllabus along with the traditional studies in the madrasas to help students keep pace with the society.

Around eight lakh students, enrolled in 4,000 madrasas across the state will now be able to learn English, Hindi, Science, Social Science and Maths right from Class 1 to Class 12 apart from the Arabic and Islamic studies they are taught.