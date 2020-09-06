BJP cannot blame god for its own failure, says Shiv Sena

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Criticising the Narendra Modi led NDA government, Shiv Sena said blaming god for their own failure and mismanagement of handling the Indian economy is an insult to Hindutva.

“Why god has been blamed to cover up the failure of the BJP led government? Is this the Hindutva of BJP to blame the god for their own failure? If god is responsible, then in which court, the trial will be conducted,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Raut pointed out that Modi has been talking on many issues in his ‘Man Ki Bat Program’ but evading the topic of a crumbling economy and its side effect. “The notebadi and GST finished our vibrant economy. But the finance minister rather than blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she blamed god for economic failure. We live in the 21st century and follow the reformist ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar, Phule and Prabodhakar, so there is no question of believing in BJP’s blaming to god Hindutva for covering up own failure,” said Raut.

Raut said that the "Act of god" term is generally used for legal argument in court. He said, “An act of god is a natural catastrophe, which no one can prevent such as an earthquake, a tidal wave, a volcanic eruption, a hurricane and tornado. Acts of god has legal significance because ‘Act of god’ is a legal excuse for delay or failure to fulfil an obligation or to complete the construction project,” said Raut.

He said that the government is not elected to teach patriotism but to take care of citizens. “If the government lifts its hand, then where people will go to get the justice and fulfil its demand,” asks Sena leader.