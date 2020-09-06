BJP to cash in on social media in Bihar Assembly polls

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the Bihar Assembly election likely to be held later this year, the BJP is bracing for a change in strategy to rely on the social media to buttress its outreach amid anticipation of the COVID-19 disruptions casting a spell on campaigning.

The saffron party is likely to bank on independent content creators on social media platforms to build the narrative in its favour in the polls. Sources said said that the BJP will prepare short documentaries of 3-5 minutes to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the NDA government in the state.

BJP national president JP Nadda, overseeing the party’s preparations for the state elections, is also using the digital medium to hold strategy meetings with his party leaders. The BJP is also preparing to build necessary digital infrastructure to connect with people through digital rallies, with a thrust to map each gram panchayats. Nadda has already asked BJP MPs to camp in 60 gram panchayats this month to help all the NDA nominees win the elections.

The BJP, after testing independent YouTubers in the Delhi Assembly elections early this year, is pinning on the social media platforms for a wider reach. "With a large population confined to their homes, people are spending more time on their smartphones. This will help shape the BJP’s campaign strategy in the Bihar polls. The Delhi elections, too, the same strategy was tested, even though the results were mixed due to different issues in the national capital," said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP had failed to cut into the vote-base of the ruling AAP, with party leaders attributing to the mass appeal of CM Arvind Kejriwal overwhelming party’s electoral narrative. The Bihar polls are likely to be held in October-November.

Ticket seekers line up, Lalu’s security tightened

RANCHI: Taking a strong note over media reports that visitors were flocking at RIMS director’s bungalow to meet jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the district administration has tightened his security and deputed three magistrates to check unwanted gathering.

Notably, many of the visitors were seen flocking near the building and dropping their bio-data inside the bungalow seeking their candidature for the upcomming Bihar elections. The three magistrates, deputed in three shifts at the Kelly Bungalow, will keep a close eye on the people meeting the RJD chief and allow only those who have taken permission from the jail authorities.