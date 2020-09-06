STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to cash in on social media in Bihar Assembly polls

Sources said said that the BJP will prepare short documentaries of 3-5 minutes to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the NDA government in the state.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP on Saturday announces a steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai (R) for the Bihar polls

BJP on Saturday announces a steering committee headed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai (R) for the Bihar polls. (photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  With the Bihar Assembly election likely to be held later this year, the BJP is bracing for a change in strategy to rely on the social media to buttress its outreach amid anticipation of the COVID-19 disruptions casting a spell on campaigning.

The saffron party is likely to bank on independent content creators on social media platforms to build the narrative in its favour in the polls. Sources said said that the BJP will prepare short documentaries of 3-5 minutes to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the NDA government in the state.

BJP national president JP Nadda, overseeing the party’s preparations for the state elections, is also using the digital medium to hold strategy meetings with his party leaders. The BJP is also preparing to build necessary digital infrastructure to connect with people through digital rallies, with a thrust to map each gram panchayats. Nadda has already asked BJP MPs to camp in 60 gram panchayats this month to help all the NDA nominees win the elections.

The BJP, after testing independent YouTubers in the Delhi Assembly elections early this year, is pinning on the social media platforms for a wider reach. "With a large population confined to their homes, people are spending more time on their smartphones. This will help shape the BJP’s campaign strategy in the Bihar polls. The Delhi elections, too, the same strategy was tested, even though the results were mixed due to different issues in the national capital," said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP had failed to cut into the vote-base of the ruling AAP, with party leaders attributing to the mass appeal of CM Arvind Kejriwal overwhelming party’s electoral narrative. The Bihar polls are likely to be held in October-November.

Ticket seekers line up, Lalu’s security tightened

RANCHI: Taking a strong note over media reports that visitors were flocking at RIMS director’s bungalow to meet jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the district administration has tightened his security and deputed three magistrates to check unwanted gathering.

Notably, many of the visitors were seen flocking near the building and dropping their bio-data inside the bungalow seeking their candidature for the upcomming Bihar elections. The three magistrates, deputed in three shifts at the Kelly Bungalow, will keep a close eye on the people meeting the RJD chief and allow only those who have taken permission from the jail authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar assembly polls 2020 Bihar elections Bihar BJP JP Nadda
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp