Bodies of coronavirus victims interchanged at Meerut hospital due to negligence

In a case of negligence, dead bodies of two COVID-19 infected patients were exchanged at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut on Sunday, during handover to the families.

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By ANI

MEERUT: In a case of negligence, dead bodies of two COVID-19 infected patients were exchanged at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut on Sunday, during handover to the families.

According to Dr Gyanendra Kumar, the principal of Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut, two patients--Gurbachan, a resident of Modi Nagar, and Yashpal a resident of Meerut-- were admitted to the hospital on September 3 and September 4 respectively and both died due to COVID-19 infection on Sunday.

"Both their attendants were rushing the handover process, and in a hurry, bodies got exchanged. This is a matter of negligence on part of hospital administration and we have constituted a committee to look into the matter," said Kumar.

He added that the committee will submit its report on Monday morning and strict action will be taken against the ones found guilty.

"We have also informed about the incident to the higher district authorities," he added.

The incident came to light when before the cremation of her father, daughter of 84-year-old Gurbachan desired to see her father one last time.

Because the death was due to COVID-19, the body was sealed in a body-bag. To fulfill her wish seal was opened and the blunder was revealed.

The family of Gurbachan informed the hospital authorities about it, who later contacted the family Yashpal, but by then, they had already cremated the body they received.

"We have contacted both families about the mix-up, and an ambulance has been sent to collect the other body from Modi Nagar," said Kumar. 

