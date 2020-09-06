STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress' Deepender Hooda tests COVID-19 positive, fifth MP from Haryana to get infected

Published: 06th September 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deepender Singh Hooda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The 42-year-old is the fifth MP from the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Deepender -- the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is the lone opposition MP from the state and is currently in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, he urged those who came in contact with him to get tested. "My Corona# Covid19 report has returned positive. As per the advice of doctors, other tests are being
conducted. With the prayers of all of you, I will recover soon," he wrote.

He had recently visited the Baroda assembly constituency in Sonipat district in view of the upcoming by-election which was necessitated after the death of sitting Congress MLA Krishan Hooda in April this year.
 
Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad), Sanjay Bhatia (Karnal), Brijendra Singh (Hisar) and Nayab Singh Saini (Kurukshetra) had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Besides Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar his cabinet colleagues Ranjit Singh Chautala, J P Dalal, Mool Chand Sharma and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta are among some MLA who have tested positive for the novel virus.

