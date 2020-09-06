STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Days after pouring hot water on house help, Assam doctor, college principal wife fall in police net

The couple had gone into hiding when pressure was being built on the government for action against the duo. The accused were purportedly travelling from New Jalpaiguri when they were arrested.

Published: 06th September 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam doctor and his wife, who is a college principal, were arrested by the police days after they had allegedly poured hot water on their 12-year-old domestic help.

Dr Siddhi Prasad Deuri of the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and his wife Mitali Konwar, who is the principal of Moran College near Dibrugarh, were arrested by the police at Raha in central Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday night.

They were booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The couple had gone into hiding when pressure was being built on the government by various organisations for action against the duo. The accused were purportedly travelling from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal when they were arrested.

The doctor had allegedly poured hot water on the boy when the latter was asleep. His wife was a witness to the incident but she allegedly did nothing to get him treated. Earlier, the couple’s son and daughter were arrested by the police. They were at home when the incident occurred.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told this newspaper the accused would be produced in the court on Sunday.

“We are going ahead based on the child’s statement and circumstantial evidence. Hot water was poured on his back,” Kumar said.

He said the minor was with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dibrugarh and recovering.

The incident came to the fore when the CWC, Dibrugarh rescued the boy on August 29 after it had received a video from an anonymous source. On being informed by the CWC, the police had visited the couple’s residence but found the man being administered saline. They had asked him and his wife to report to the local police station at the earliest but they had gone into hiding.

Social activist and member of CWC, Dibrugarh, Arpana Borah, who had lodged an FIR in connection with the case, heaved a sigh of relief as the accused had been arrested.

“We want justice for the boy. The couple’s arrest is the first step towards getting justice for him. We thank all organisations which stood by the boy for justice,” she said.

Earlier, various organisations demanded action against the couple including the woman’s termination of service. On Sunday, a group of women staged a protest in front of Dibrugarh police station demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam crime
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp