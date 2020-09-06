STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat adds record 1,335 COVID-19 cases in single day; takes total to 1,04,341

A total of 1,212 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 84,758, the department said in a release.

Published: 06th September 2020

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,335 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 1,04,341, the health department said.

With 14 more deaths, the cumulative toll went up to 3,108, it said.

With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 81.23 percent.

A total of 72,561 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,116.32 tests per day per million population.

