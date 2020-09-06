STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at age 89; eyes donated at AIIMS

Her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration in the afternoon, the health minister also said.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:15 PM

Harsh Vardhan mother

The union minister's 89-year-old mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest, the minister said on Twitter.

Vardhan said according to the wish of his mother, her eyes were donated at the AIIMS.

"Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my mother, has left for heavenly abode.

She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill.

May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan tweeted.

