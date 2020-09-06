Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at age 89; eyes donated at AIIMS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest, the minister said on Twitter.

Vardhan said according to the wish of his mother, her eyes were donated at the AIIMS.

Her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration in the afternoon, the health minister also said.

Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode.

She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning.

A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill.

May her pious soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/wCAm0P74OC — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 6, 2020

"Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

