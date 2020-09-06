STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 10 per cent panchayats have plastic waste management system: Central Pollution Control Board

The CPCB has asked 15 states/UTs to pay compensation of Rs 1 Lakh for the quarter October-December, 2019 for not submitting PWM compliance report.

Plastic waste

Image used for representational purpose only

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Implementation of plastic waste management rules remains poor in the country and 15 states/UTs, including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have been fined by the CPCB for failing to submit compliance on plastic waste management. Only 10 per cent of village panchayats have set up plastic waste management system, according to a report by CPCB. 

The report on compliance of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rule, 2018 based on submission by states shows that only 11 per cent of the registered brand owners have engaged with 6 per cent urban local bodies (ULBs) for plastic waste  management. 

The CPCB has asked 15 states/UTs — A&N island, Assam, Dadar &Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Orissa, Rajasthan, Sikkim, UP and West Bengal to pay compensation of Rs 1 Lakh for the quarter October-December, 2019 for not submitting PWM compliance report.

The report found that about 80 per cent ULBs and 10 per cent village panchayats have set-up of plastic waste management system as per provision of PWM Rules and 82 per cent ULBs and 9.1 per cent VPs have facility for collection of segregated waste.

Only 59.5 per cent ULBS and 5.93 per cent have provision for material recovery facilities. States/UTs are required to set up a PWM system as per rule 7 of PWM rules, 2018 in each and every ULB and VP. 

The states have also been asked to provide timelines for management of plastic waste as per provisions of PWM Rules. "Capacity of recycling (5347 Tonnes per day) is only 63 per cent is utilised which can be attributed to unequal distribution of recyclers and inefficient channelization of plastic waste. Channelization of waste and increased networking of recyclers required for recycling of plastic waste," noted the report.

Comparatively less quantity of plastic waste is used in road making, waste to oil, co-processing and Refused Derived Fuel preparation.

