RJD slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over jobs to kin of Dalits killed

RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav accused the CM of playing the Dalit card ahead of Assembly polls in the state, saying that the move would encourage the killings of SC/ST people in the state.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:30 AM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing reporters in Patna on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led state government for its policy to provide a government job to the next of kin of any SC/ST person killed in the state. On Friday, Kumar ordered the disposal of cases pending under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by September 20 this month.

He also asked officials to frame rules for providing job on compassionate grounds to one dependent of an SC & ST in the event of untimely death.

The RJD leader accused the CM of playing the Dalit card ahead of Assembly polls in the state, saying that the move would encourage the killings of SC/ST people in the state. He also asked why the people belonging to OBC and general categories have been left out.

"Since polls are nearing, Nitish Kumar has announced govt jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn’t jobs to given to kin of people of OBC or general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," Yadav said.

There are 22 SC communities in Bihar who constitute 17 per cent of state's total population while over 130 castes are under OBC category.

