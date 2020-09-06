STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unable to play PUBG, 21-year-old student kills self in Bengal

Police said they have registered a case of unnatural death. Ratna claimed that his son was apparently frustrated for not being able to play PUBG.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Still from popular game PUBG.

Still from popular game PUBG.

By PTI

KALYANI: A 21-year-old student allegedly took his life in West Bengal's Nadia district for not being able to play PUBG, police said on Sunday.

Pritam Halder, an ITI student, was found hanging in his house in Purba Lalpur in Chakdaha police station area, they said.

After having breakfast on Friday morning, Pritam went to his room, his mother Ratna said.

"When I went to call him for lunch, his room was locked from inside. After repeated bangings when he did not open the door, I called the neighbours. They broke into the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan," she said.

Police said they have registered a case of unnatural death. Ratna claimed that his son was apparently frustrated for not being able to play PUBG.

"He would play it at night. I think he died by suicide as he was not being able to play PUBG," she said.

Police said that after talking to the family members they believe that Pritam killed himself for not being able to play the mobile game, which was blocked by the government on Wednesday.

Pritam's father Biswajit Halder is a retired Armyman and the mother is a homemaker. They also have a daughter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PUBG PUBG suicide suicide Bengal suicide Bengal PUBG suicide
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp